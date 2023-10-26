Opera diva Maria Callas museum opens in Athens on centenary

ATHENS (AFP) – A quarter of a century in the making, Greece's capital Athens on Thursday opens a museum honouring legendary soprano Maria Callas, billed as the first of its kind in the world.

"The great diva, Maria Callas, returns home," Athens mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said Wednesday at a media tour of the venue.A listed four-storey building from the 1920s that previously housed a hotel, the custard-coloured museum near central Syntagma Square took over a decade to complete at a cost of 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million)."This is a museum for all the senses," said Konstantinos Dedes, one of the project supervisors.

It was one of the defining performances of an illustrious career spanning more than three decades which saw Callas dubbed "La Divina" -- the divine. There is also a recording of Callas giving a masterclass at the Juilliard School of music in New York in the early 1970s."You don't have to overact," she sternly tells students, urging them to make use of their face and eyes. headtopics.com

There are also monogrammed matchbooks given to her by airlines and hotels on her final world tour in 1973-74, and the menu of the fateful Venice party in 1957 where Callas met Greek tycoon Aristotle Onassis.

Dozens of Greek institutions and private collectors, among them the late artists Alekos Fassianos, Dimitris Mytaras and Panayiotis Tetsis, have made contributions to the new museum, the city said. "We aimed to charm those who don't know (Callas) and don't listen to opera... and help them understand what made her stand out," the museum's exhibition designer Erato Koutsoudaki told AFP.Born in New York to Greek emigre parents in 1923, Sophia Cecilia Anna Maria Kalogeropoulos lived in Athens from 1937 to 1945 after her parents separated. headtopics.com