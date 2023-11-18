OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Fired, Sending Shock Waves Across Tech Industry

(Reuters) - The board of the company behind ChatGPT late on Friday fired OpenAI CEO Sam Altman - to many, the human face of generative AI - sending shock waves across the tech industry. OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati will serve as interim CEO , the company said, adding that it will conduct a formal search for a permanent CEO . The announcement blindsided many employees who discovered the abrupt management shuffle from an internal announcement and the company's public facing blog.
"Altman's departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities," OpenAI said in the blog without elaborating. Greg Brockman , OpenAI president and co-founder, who stepped down from the board as chairman as part of the management shuffle , quit the company, he announced on messaging platform X late on Friday. "Based on today's news, i quit," he wrote. Backed by billions of dollars from Microsoft (MSF
