On-duty teacher commits suicide by jumping into school well in Azad Kashmir

According to details, Muhammad Sagheer jumped into the 300-foot-deep well on the premises of the school while on duty in Thothal Police Station precincts in Bandaral area of Mirpur.. As soon as the incident occurred, the school administration informed the rescue officials hoping to save his life.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and launched their rescue operation but they were not as quick as was expected. The teacher died insdie the well and the Rescue personnel were able to retrieve his body from the well.

It may be mentioned here that the Rescue men faced difficulties in their operation as they lacked modern equipment.While talking to the media men, school headmaster Altaf Hussain said Muhammad Sagheer, a resident of Nathia Town, was keeping mum for last many days. Today he came to school and asked for water from a child and later went out of the class and suddenly jumped into the well, Altaf Hussain added.

He further told the media that on finding his clothes and shoes beside the school building they came to know that Master Sagheer jumped into the well and committed suicide.

