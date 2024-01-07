On Orthodox Christmas Putin vows to back soldiers who 'defend' Russia

President Vladimir Putin, on the eve of Orthodox Christmas, vows to support soldiers who defend Russia's interests with arms in hand. He orders greater government support for those who fight and calls on the people to be merciful and just. Putin acknowledges the courageous Russian warriors who continue to defend the country. The war in Ukraine, which started in February 2022, has resulted in thousands of deaths and millions of displacements.

Both sides have resorted to increased air strikes as they struggle to make significant gains along the frontline





