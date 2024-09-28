Nazish Jahangir'ın İnterim Taksit Güvencesi Reddedildi

Nazish Jahangir is accused by her friend of fraud.She even borrowed money from him, which she didn’t return.In a fraud case filed by the Defence C police station, a Lahore session court has revoked actress Nazish Jahangir ’s interim bail. Since the case was not being pursued, the court on Friday canceled her bail.

Azan Aswad Haroon, a fellow actress, filed a complaint alleging that Jahangir had borrowed a car and Rs 2.5 million for a period of two months. Haroon claims that Jahangir did not return the car and the money within the agreed time frame. Although Jahangir’s bail was cancelled, her co-accused, Sikandar, received an extension on his interim bail until the first week of October. This case has attracted a lot of attention because it involves well-known personalities from Pakistan’s entertainment industry, bringing attention to the legal issues that celebrities may encounter.

The Federal Investigation Agency had previously detained Nazish Jahangir in 2020 on suspicion of blackmail, harassment, and the distribution of phony videos. She was taken into custody alongside actor Mohsin Abbas Haider following a complaint filed by his ex-wife, Fatima Sohail. “Both Nazish and Mohsin were found guilty by the FIA of harassing me online and spreading fake content,” Sohail disclosed on social media.Also ReadNazish Jahangir explained her comments about Dur-e-Fishan.

Nazish Jahangir Azan Aswad Haroon Hırsızlık Lahore Mahkemesi Pakistan Oyuncuları

ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:



BOLNETWORK / 🏆 9. in PK

پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Court dismisses actor Nazish Jahangir's interim bail plea over non-appearanceSession court dismisses actor Nazish Jahangir's interim bail plea

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Court dismisses Nazish Jahangir's interim bail plea over non-appearanceSession court dismisses actor Nazish Jahangir's interim bail plea

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Bangladesh army chief pledges support for Yunus' interim government 'come what may'Bangladesh's army chief vowed to back the country's interim government

ذریعہ: 92newschannel - 🏆 21. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

Fitna al-Khawarij is patronised by Afghan interim govt, says Munir AkramAkram declared Fitna al-Khawarij the biggest terrorist organisation of Afghanistan

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Bangladesh army chief pledges support for Yunus' interim government 'come what may'He said a transition to democracy should be made between a year and a year-and-a-half

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Bangladesh’s new leadership prioritizes stronger ties with Saudi ArabiaAfter meeting with Saudi Arabia's envoy to Dhaka, Bangladesh’s new interim leader, Prof. Muhammad Yunus, emphasized

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »