Nawaz Sharif's appeals against sentence in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references restored

The Islamabad High Court has ordered to restore the appeals of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against his sentence in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Earlier today, the court had reserved its judgement, while the NAB had said that it did not have any objection if the appeals were restored. A division bench of the high court, comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb, announced the verdict.

