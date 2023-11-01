Nawaz Sharif to chair PMLN’s General Council meeting on Nov 4

PMLN’s Central Secretary Information Maryam Aurangzeb stated that the meeting will be chaired my Nawaz Sharif. Added that it will be the first meeting of the party’s general council after the return of Nawaz Sharif.Aurangzeb further stated that PMLN has decided to form the election cell and parliamentary boards soon, under the supervision of General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal.She announced that the submission of application by the party candidates for upcoming elections has commenced from today and will continue till November 10.

Besides, the minister also mentioned that a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Senator Irfan Siddiqui to prepare the party manifesto.

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Federal Cabinet Meeting Underway: Matters Related To Political Situation, Elections Being DiscussedFederal Cabinet Meeting is underway with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq in the chair, matters related to political situation, General Elections are being discussed in the meeting.

SAMAATV: Aitzaz Ahsan sees Nawaz Sharif’s return a ‘deal’Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan asserted on Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif had returned to the country under a ‘’deal’’.

