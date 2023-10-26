Nawaz Sharif’s appeals in Al-Azizia, Avenfield References restored

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday restored Nawaz Sharif’s appeals in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

The Islamabad High Court had reserved its verdict on Nawaz Sharif’s application seeking revival of appeals against his conviction in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.During the proceedings, an important question loomed over whether to pursue these appeals or withdraw the references.

In an unexpected turn of events, the NAB declared that it had no objections to reinstating Nawaz Sharif’s appeals, raising questions about the possible reevaluation of the evidence presented in court.If the appeals were indeed reinstated, the Prosecutor General of NAB vowed to review the evidence and take a firm stance within the courtroom. headtopics.com

Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Azam Nazeer Tarar stated that if the appeals are restored, the application for protective bail will become ineffective. The court had consequently requested a response from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on this matter.

Additionally, the court had sought a response from NAB regarding the request to reinstate the appeals, a development that will significantly impact the legal course of action in these cases. IHC had also asked for arguments from Nawaz Sharif’s legal team on the question of whether applications for the restoration of appeals are admissible for consideration.Advertisement headtopics.com

پاکستان عنوانات

مزید پڑھ:

BOLNETWORK »

IHC to hear Nawaz’s plea for appeal revival in Al-Azizia, Avenfield ReferencesThe Islamabad High Court will today hear Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking revival of appeals against his conviction in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Nawaz Sharif's bail in two cases extended till Oct 26He appeared in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references in court مزید پڑھ ⮕

IHC extends Nawaz's protective bail in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases till Oct 26Court issues notices to NAB on PML-N leader's application for restoration of his appeals مزید پڑھ ⮕

IHC to resume hearing Sharif's pleas for revival of appeals in Avenfield, Alazizia referencesPML-N leader’s appeals will be taken up by the court at 2:30 pm today مزید پڑھ ⮕

Shehbaz Sharif affirms Nawaz Sharif as PML-N's prime minister candidatePakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif reiterated on Wednesday that Nawaz Sharif will be the party’s prime minister candidate. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Security threats: Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif advised against meeting upGovt provides two jammers, other security equipment in Nawaz Sharif's squad مزید پڑھ ⮕