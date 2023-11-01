National Savings announces revised profit rates for various products

:

BOLNETWORK: Petrol price in Pakistan will remain unchanged till Nov 15The government has decided to maintain petrol price and other petroleum products' rates unchanged.

SAMAATV: – Dirham rate in Pakistan today: 1 November 2023Stay updated with the AED to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan. Get the latest news on UAE Dirham rates and currency dynamics.

SAMAATV: – Dirham rate in Pakistan today: 31, October 2023Stay updated with the AED to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan. Get the latest news on UAE Dirham rates and currency dynamics.

BOLNETWORK: FIA arrest five human smugglers in GujranwalaThe Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday detained five human smugglers during various operations in Gujranwala.

SAMAATV: Private medical colleges in Punjab to implement new fee collection policyUnder the newly revised policy, candidates who are admitted to a medical college as their first choice will be required to deposit their full tuition fee directly at the institution.

SAMAATV: University of Karachi 2024 admissions: How to apply for various programsOnline admissions at Karachi University for 2024 academic year. Apply for BS, B.Ed, B.E., and more. Deadline Nov 08. Get details and prospectus.

