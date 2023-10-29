Naseem Shah works out at gym after successful surgery

(Web Desk) - Right-arm fast bowler Naseem Shah is back in the gym and has started his rehabilitation journey after undergoing successful shoulder surgery earlier this month.

"Slowly but surely… Alhamdulillah for everything. My rehab is going well, working with Dr Imtiaz & his incredible team. I’m looking forward to getting back on the pitch and representing my country," the 23-year-old pacer wrote on his X account.

In the video, Naseem can be seen attending a gym session with cardio exercises and stretching routines, showcasing his determination to regain his physical strength and flexibility. The fast bowler maintained that the journey of recovery is tough, lonely, and endless but with the prayers of fans, he is already feeling better and stronger.The right-arm fast bowler is expected to remain sidelined for an estimated three to four months due to this injury. headtopics.com

In the 46th over of Pakistan's second match against India at the Asia Cup 2023 last month, Naseem left the field on the reserve day designated for that game. Shortly thereafter, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a press release, announcing that the right-arm bowler would not be able to participate in the remainder of the tournament.

The 23-year-old's injury pertains to a muscle just below his bowling shoulder and is not a recurrence of any prior shoulder injuries.My rehab is going well, working with Dr. Imtiaz & his incredible team. I’m looking forward to getting back on the pitch and representing my country. headtopics.com

