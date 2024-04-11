India n Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges India and China to address border disputes to improve bilateral relations . He emphasized the need for resolution on the ill-defined, 3,440km (2,100-mile)-long Himalayan border. He emphasized the importance of peaceful relations between the two countries for the entire region and the world. Narendra Modi has urged India and China to urgently address their border disputes to improve bilateral relations .

He commented during a rare interview with Newsweek magazine, highlighting the need for resolution regarding the ill-defined, 3,440km (2,100-mile)-long border in the Himalayas, which has been a source of tension for decades. Opposition parties have often leveled accusations against him for maintaining silence on reported Chinese incursions along the border. Throughout his almost 10 years in office, Mr. Modi has granted just a handful of interviews to the press and has not convened a single news conference in India. However, just days before voting commences in India’s general election, the prime minister has granted interviews to three news outlets – Thanthi TV and the Assam Tribune in India, and the American magazine Newsweek. In the latest interview, Mr. Modi refrained from directly commenting on the opposition parties’ allegations that China had captured large parts of Indian Territory. Instead, he focused on discussing the importance of India’s relations with Chin

India China Border Disputes Bilateral Relations Narendra Modi

