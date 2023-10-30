NZ head coach provides injury upadate for Kane WIlliamson

Kane Williamson has resumed low-level intensity net batting.Advertisementcricket team, has made a “crucial” recovery from his thumb fracture sustained on October 13 during the ICC World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, according to head coach Gary Stead.

On November 1 in Pune, the Black Caps play the highly anticipated match against the in-form South African side. Stead revealed that Williamson has resumed low-level intensity net batting. “Kane Williamson hit cricket balls for the first time yesterday, which is encouraging. low-level intensity but he will train tomorrow and the next day with a view to potentially being available for this game,” Stead said.

In response to a question regarding the 33-year-old's potential to play against the Proteas, Stead stated that his fitness to play will be determined over the course of the next two days.It should be mentioned that Kane Williamson scored 78 runs without losing against Bangladesh before being injured in the 39th over when the ball struck his thumb as he was attempting to cross the wicket.

“He’s woken up feeling a little bit better than what he has, but he will be getting a scan tomorrow morning here in Pune and from there we’ll be able to give you more of an update on what that looks like for Lockie, but we’re hopeful it’s maybe something just about a week in terms of return to play,” Stead added.

“Again it’s something he’s had in the past it’s niggled away, it’s just flared up again at perhaps a bad time for him.” Chapman, meanwhile, sustained a calf injury that was described as a “niggle,” but Stead was unable to provide an estimated date of when the 29-year-old might make a comeback. headtopics.com