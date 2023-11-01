NTDC completes reconductoring work on 500kV transmission line

In a press release issued here, the NTDC said the transmission line was energised on Wednesday – some 25 days before the contractual completion period of 75 days. The key activities performed during the assignment included replacement of old and deteriorated conductor, reconductoring of new conductor covering the distance/length of 24.35 km, replacement of old and deteriorated hardware and insulators on 71 towers, replacement of shield wire covering the distance/length of 24.51 km and installation/pulling of optical ground wire (OPGW) covering the distance/length of 24.94 km, the NTDC said.

It added that the foundation and erection work of six towers and dismantling of four existing towers was also carried out. NTDC Managing Director Engr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan applauded the efforts of the NTDC team for completing the assignment before the deadline.

