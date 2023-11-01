NR Narayana Murthy: Reason Indians debating 70-hour work week

The remarks ignited discussions about work culture, employer expectations, and the potential negative impacts on physical and mental health. Some argued that there’s little time for socializing, family interactions, exercise, or recreation, and companies often expect employees to be available for emails and calls after regular working hours.The discussion coincides with a global reevaluation of the work-life balance brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Experts suggest that a balanced work-life approach benefits not only employees but also employers, leading to increased retention, improved recruitment, reduced absenteeism, and higher productivity. Prominent voices in India stressed that boosting productivity isn’t solely about working longer hours; it’s about improving skills, creating a positive work environment, and ensuring fair pay for the work done. Quality of work should take precedence over merely clocking in more hours.

While India debates longer working hours, some developed countries have been experimenting with four-day workweeks. Belgium, for instance, changed its laws to allow workers to have a four-day workweek without a salary reduction.

