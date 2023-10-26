No Pakistani uni makes it to key subject areas in Times Higher Education Ranking 2024

Several Pakistani universities have achieved rankings in the Times Higher Education's (THE) World University Rankings 2024 by subject.

The subject rankings cover arts and humanities; business and economics; clinical and health; computer science; education; engineering; law; life sciences; physical sciences; psychology; and social sciences.Pakistani universities have secured rankings in 9 out of 11 subject areas.

These areas include business and economics, clinical and health, computer science, education, engineering, life sciences, physical sciences, psychology, and social sciences.Here is a brief subject-wise list of Pakistani universities in Times Higher Education's (THE) World University Rankings 2024. headtopics.com

