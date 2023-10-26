No Extension In Deadline For Repatriation: Holding Centers To Be Set Up For Illegal Resident After Deadline

Addressing a press conference, Sarfraz Bugti made it clear that the deadline for repatriation will not be extended and strict action will be taken against illegal residents after Oct 31.

Caretaker Interior Minister said Afghans will not be allowed to have cash more than Rs 50,000as afghan citizens can keep cash more than Rs 50,000 in banks only.Pak-Kyrgyz FMs Meeting: Both Agree On A Mechanism To Enhance Bilateral Ties ...

