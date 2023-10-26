No one wants Steel Mills, to be removed from privatisation list

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/Web Desk) – No one is interested in buying the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), the Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production was informed on Thursday, as the industrial, which was the largest in Pakistan when operational, continues denting the national exchequer.
Therefore, the Privatisation Commission secretary said, they had a proposed in writing to the federal cabinet to remove the now-defunct unit from the list those state-owned enterprises which were to be offered for sale.
Despite being shut down in 2015, the Steel Mills had to repay Rs110 billion to the government and the interest payment on the said amount stood at Rs18 billion per annum, the PSM chief financial officer said. He added that the annual expenditure on salaries and pensions stood at Rs2.5bn.On the occasion, the PSM officials said theft was common despite the fact that 500 security men, including Rangers personnel, had been deployed at the Steel Mills. Scrap worth Rs12.
Talking about the future plans, he said an export promotion zone would be developed at the PSM and the process to revive the plant could take up to six months. At the same time, the CFO said $580m were required each year to achieve the existing capacity of 1.1m tonnes annually which would jump to $1.4bn for increasing it to 3m tonnes.
Meanwhile, one of the standing committee member Senator Fida Muhammad walked out of the meeting in protest over a piecemeal briefing.