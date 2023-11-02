No one can fight global warming alone without int'l support: FM

Addressing the Pre-Cop 28 seminar, he said that Pakistan was affected last year by floods caused by climate change.Jalil Abbas Jilani said Pakistan reiterates its full cooperation to solve this problem. Pakistan plans to convert 30 percent of vehicles to electric vehicles by 2030.

He said he is optimistic about the cop 28 conference that will be held in the United Arab Emirates this year. We hope the conference will produce positive results to tackle climate change. Addressing the seminar, Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said that the future of the immigrant generations must be secured and measures must be taken to avoid the damage caused by climate change.

He said that the international community must play a role for the countries affected by climate change.

