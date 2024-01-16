North Korea Abandons Reconciliation with South Korea, Calls for Rewriting Constitution

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced that his country will no longer pursue reconciliation with South Korea and called for rewriting the North's constitution to eliminate the idea of shared statehood between the two countries. This decision marks a significant departure from the previous pursuit of peaceful unification.

Kim's move is seen as an attempt to diminish South Korea's influence in regional security matters and to establish direct communication with the United States regarding the nuclear standoff





DunyaNews » / 🏆 1. in PK ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

May 9 a product of arranging Islamabad, Faizabad sit-ins: Khawaja AsifCalls for open proceedings of TLP protest inquiry panel to enable the people know the truth

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

UN court to hear South Africa's claim of Israeli genocideThe United Nations’ top court opens hearings Thursday into South Africa’s allegation that Israel’s war with Hamas amounts to genocide against Palestinians, a claim that Israel strongly denies.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Israeli forces bombard Gaza ahead of Hamas announcement on hostagesIsraeli forces bombarded targets in the south, north and centre of the Gaza Strip on Monday ahead of an expected announcement by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on the fate of three Israeli hostages shown in a video clip at the weekend.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

France's new Education Minister accused of lying about children's private school enrollmentFrance's new Education Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra is facing calls to resign over her claim that she sent her eldest son to a private school due to teacher absences and staffing shortfalls at his public establishment in central Paris.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Kenyan Phone Tracking Programme Raises Surveillance ConcernsKenyan digital rights campaigners warn that a phone tracking programme could lead to increased state surveillance and invasion of privacy. The government plans to roll out a Device Management System to trace counterfeit devices and curb fraud. The measure aims to prevent the loss of millions of dollars through evaded taxes and fraudulent calls, and boost cybersecurity.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

US Secretary of State Urges Israel to Make 'Hard Choices' for PeaceUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls on Israel to normalize relations with more neighbors and support peaceful coexistence with Palestinians. He emphasizes the need to eradicate the threat from Hamas. Intense fighting continues in Gaza.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »