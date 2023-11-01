North China smog to last until mid-November: state media

Tens of millions of people in the capital and surrounding areas have this week been hit by some of the region’s worst prolonged smog in months. On Wednesday, Beijing’s concentrations of hazardous PM 2.5 particles were more than 20 times higher than World Health Organisation guidelines, air quality monitoring firm IQAir said.

And the Chinese capital was the third most polluted major city in the world, the firm said, just ahead of Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka. In response to the smog, authorities have taken steps to limit the activity of heavy-emitting vehicles and encouraged residents to remain indoors.

Chinese officials were cited by the state-run Beijing Daily as saying that “moderate” and “severe and above” levels of pollution were expected to affect the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area until mid-November. The area is home to more than 100 million people.The forecasts for the region were based on joint analysis conducted by the China National Environmental Monitoring Centre and local meteorological authorities across the country.

China’s capital declared “war on pollution” in 2015 after winning a bid to host the Winter Olympics, shutting down dozens of coal plants and relocating heavy industries to shed its status as one of the world’s most polluted cities.

But while there have been improvements in recent years, air quality remains far below World Health Organization standards. China is the world’s biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases driving climate change, such as carbon dioxide.

