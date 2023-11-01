Noor Hassan's presence makes Nawal’s big day more special

Nawal Saeed always looks happiest when she is around her best friend as she shared a funny video in which she said that everything is temporary but he is permanent.The lady looked joyful as her friends surrounded her and celebrated another year of happiness and success.

On her special day, Nawal Saeed donned an all-black suit paired with matching tank top in which she looked stunning as usual. It is pertinent to mention here that Nawal Saeed and Noor Hassan have been seen making headlines due to their exceptional friendship bonds, some fans declaring them as ‘lovebirds.’DIG Shariq Jamal Khan's death declared a murder by family

