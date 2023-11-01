New Nicotine Products – Biggest Threat to Pakistan’s Health Goals

Malik Imran Ahmed, Country Head, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK), expressed his grave concerns about this pressing issue. He pointed out that 58.7 million of Pakistan’s population consists of young individuals, and the tobacco industry is actively pursuing our youth to reap enormous profits. This puts us in a precarious position, jeopardizing the well-being of Pakistan’s future generations as they face the risk of addiction and early onset of diseases.
Imran stated that the big tobacco industry is not only making its presence felt on social media but is also endeavoring to captivate the attention of children by enhancing the appeal of their products in tea cafes, markets, small grocery stores, stalls, and malls. These products are displayed in various flavors, bright colors, and enticing shapes, often placed near toys, chocolates, and candies.
Khalil Ahmed Dogar, Program Manager SPARC, stated that the tobacco industry targets young people because they are more impressionable. The industry requires new customers to sustain its profits in the coming decades, which is why they disseminate misleading information about new nicotine products and label them as healthier alternatives.
Khalil added that it is imperative that the government takes stringent measures to counter these deceptive tactics employed by the tobacco industry, which aims to divert the course of our future generations. Tobacco-related diseases not only burden the nation's healthcare system but also diminish Pakistan's youth potential and productivity.
