New MDCAT date announced for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to details, the MDCAT test will be conducted again on November 26, 2023, whereas more than 46,658 candidates have been registered to appear in the test. The registration of 219 candidates has been cancelled due to the cheating scandal during the previous test at KMU.

Furthermore, due to the Bluetooth scandal, the previous test was cancelled by the provincial cabinet.According to the statement by the Khyber Education Department, help will be taken from the police, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), intelligence bureau, and other security and intelligence agencies of the province.

:

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: PM Interacts With Students In Lahore, ECP Has The Mandate To Announce Poll Date: KakarPrime Minister Anwaar ul Haq says Election Commission has the mandate to announces date for the polls and the Caretaker Government is responsible to facilitate the Commission in holding free and fair elections in the country. The Prime Minister said this while interacting with students at Lahore University Of Management Sciences in Lahore.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: PM interacts with students in Lahore: ECP Has The Mandate To Announce Poll Date: KakarPrime Minister Anwaar ul Haq says Election Commission has the mandate to announces date for the polls and the caretaker government is responsible to facilitate the commission in holding free and fair elections in the country. The Prime Minister said this while interacting with students at Lahore University Of Management Sciences in Lahore.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Inzamam-ul-Haq announces his retirement as chief selectorOn Monday, Inzamam-ul-Haq, the chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team, announced his retirement. The announcement

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Inzamam-ul-Haq announces his retirement as chief selectorOn Monday, Inzamam-ul-Haq, the chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team, announced his retirement. The announcement

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Toyota Prius Returns To The UK After Being Kicked Out By SUVsLast year, Toyota announced it wouldn't introduce the 5th-generation Prius PHEV to the U.K., citing the tough competition from SUVs.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi's govt of iPhone hacking; Apple issues warningsAshwini Vaishnaw, India's Information Technology Minister, expressed concern over the lawmakers' statements and announced that the government had asked Apple to join its investigation into the matter.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕