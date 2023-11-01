New AI-powered laboratory can now detect diseases early

A new health care laboratory recently opened in Dubai, equipped advanced smart systems that can detect diseases using AI (artificial intelligence). Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, director general of Dubai Health Authority (DHA), inaugurated Premier Diagnostic Centre located inside Reef Mall in Deira.

He noted advancement in medical technologies boosts Dubai’s distinction as a destination for health tourism. He also highlighted the role played by the private healthcare sector, including hospitals, clinics and specialised facilities, “for their contribution to the strategic goals of DHA.”

According to Premier Diagnostic Centre, “AI is used in the healthcare sector for early disease detection. , thus enhancing prevention and treatment while reducing the cost and burdens in the healthcare system.”

“By collecting data, AI can monitor a patient’s health and detect any anomalies that might indicate a disease progression or recurrence.” During the inauguration of the medical laboratory, Al Ketbi toured various departments and suites of Premier Diagnostic Centre.

He was welcomed by Dr. Jamil Ahmed, founder and managing director of Prime Healthcare Group, and medical staff. Dr Ahmed took note of DHA’s support to the private sector to expand their medical facilities and specialisations.JDC opens free dialysis centre in Sialkot

