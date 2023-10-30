New price of chicken meat fixed in Karachi

Four dacoits killed in ‘shootout’ with Karachi policeFour dacoits killed in police ‘shootout’ in Karachi مزید پڑھ ⮕

Customs intelligence grabs tax fraud worth Rs 3.5 billionKarachi: Customs intelligence caught a tax fraud worth three and a half billion rupees on Saturday, Bol News reported. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Asif Zardari optimistic PPP will form next government in centerKARACHI: Former President and Co-Chairman Pakistan People Party (PPP) Asif Zardari said PPP will form next government in the centre. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Efforts underway to bring investment under joint-ventures: PresidentKARACHI: President Dr. Arif Alvi said that efforts were being made to bring foreign investment under joint-ventures to improve the economy of the country. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Euro on October 29, 2023In Karachi, on Sunday, October 29, 2023, here are the open market exchange rates for foreign currencies, including the US Dollar. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Dozens of cats rescued before they could become meat for mealsIn China, cat meat can sell for 4.5 yuan ($0.61) per 'catty' which is roughly equivalent to 600g. One cat can produce four to five 'catties' of meat. مزید پڑھ ⮕