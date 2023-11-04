Nepal earthquake leaves 137 dead and many injured

Numerous buildings have sustained severe structural damage.Rescue teams initiated the arduous task of manually sifting through the debris of collapsed buildings in Nepal on Saturday, searching for survivors following the country’s most devastating earthquake in eight years, which claimed the lives of 137 people and triggered tremors as far away as New Delhi. The earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.4, struck the Jajarkot region in western Nepal at 11:47 p.m.

(1802 GMT) on Friday, as reported by Nepal’s National Seismological Centre. However, the German Research Centre for Geosciences recorded it as 5.7, and the U.S. Geological Survey as 5.6. Initial responders only reached the hilly area near the epicenter, situated about 500 km (300 miles) west of Kathmandu, on Saturday morning, leading to concerns that the death toll could rise. Jajarkot district official Harish Chandra Sharma expressed that the number of injured individuals might reach the hundreds, with the potential for more fatalities. The relatively moderate magnitude of the earthquake does not fully reflect the extensive damage and high casualty count, mainly attributed to the poor quality of construction in the region and the fact that the quake struck while people were sleeping. Rescue operations are expected to progress slowly due to the need to clear blocked roads caused by landslides in various location

