May 9 a plan of 'filthy individuals', will always be with Pakistan Army: Rashid

After the hearing, Sheikh Rashid told the media in a formal interaction that May 9 was a program of some “filthy individuals”, adding that he was with the Pakistan Army yesterday and will always remain so.

After the hearing, the Awami Muslim League chief said Justice Waqas Rauf of the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench has given a historic decision, adding that he was innocent in all three cases. He further claimed he had lost 30 kilogrammes of weight, adding he was wearing a coat he last wore in college. He also said his health was not in a good shape and that his medical reports have just arrived.

Sheikh Rashid said that his arrest was required in a case of October 5, adding that instead of picking up his driver, he should be called to the police station. “If my arrest is required, call me and I will come,” he maintained. headtopics.com

Sheikh Rashid further called the Pakistan Army a great army, and said Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General (DG) Nadeem Anjum were the nation’s pride.

General Munir was the pride of his city and a great soldier, he said, adding that he had never spoken against the army. Sheikh Rashid that “the 40-day retreat” had made him a new person. He further said he would contest the next election against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on both the seats in Rawalpindi. headtopics.com

