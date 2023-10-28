Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani together at family wedding delights fans

Celebrated Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane attended the wedding ceremony of her best friend Ramsha whose pictures have been circulating across social platforms.

The thing that added more charm to the clicks was she attended the wedding with none other than the Pakistani actor and very close friend of hers, Ameer Gilani.‘Nauroz’ actress looked radiant wearing a beautiful traditional attire, embellished with sequins work whereas Gilani looked handsome in a shalwar kurta.Taking to her Instagram handle, Mawra dropped 10 gallery pictures of herself as well as glimpses of the event.

Both were close friends to each other and their strong friendship bond was always loved and admired by the netizen's community. On the work front, both are talented and charming celebrities of the Pakistani showbiz industry and garnered immense praise from their fans for their hard work and outstanding personas.

