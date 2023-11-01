Massive increase in salaries of govt officers announced

:

SAMAATV: Govt approves massive hike in gas tariffThe federal government of Pakistan has approved an increase in natural gas prices for different categories of consumers, effective from November 1, 2023.

SAMAATV: Inflation likely to swing between 27%-29% this month: Finance MinistryFinance Ministry report says July-September saw increase in FDI at $402.3 million

BOLNETWORK: Taliban govt appeals Pakistan to give illegal Afghans more time to leave countryTaliban govt has made an appeal to Pakistan, urging them to grant more time for undocumented Afghans residing in Pakistan to leave the country

BOLNETWORK: Atlantis Resorts in UAE Offering Multiple Job Opportunities with Salary Upto 8,500 Dirhams in UAEAtlantis Resorts, the renowned luxury resort in Dubai, is excited to announce several job opportunities with competitive salaries.

BOLNETWORK: NielsenIQ has multiple job openings in UAE, with salaries up to 9,000 dirhamsIn a promising development for the job market in the United Arab Emirates, NielsenIQ, a global leader in data analytics and market research,

BOLNETWORK: Al-Futtaim Automotive hiring in UAE, with salaries of up to 9,000 dirhamsAl-Futtaim Automotive, a prominent name in the automotive sector, is pleased to announce a variety of employment opportunities within UAE

