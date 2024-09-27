Markhors Finala Takmil Karne Ke Liye Lions Se Jeet Kay Bahaar

The eliminator match against the Lions washed out due to rain. Markhors finished the league stage with 38 points.FAISALABAD: The Markhors have advanced to the final of the Champions One-Day Cup after their Eliminator match against the Lions was called off due to rain at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Friday.

According to the tournament’s qualifying rules, if a play-off match is washed out, the team with the higher ranking in the league standings qualifies for the next round. The Markhors finished the league stage at the top of the points table, securing three wins and one loss for a total of 38 points. In contrast, the Lions ended in fourth place with one win and three losses, accumulating just 12 points.

The Markhors are set to face the Panthers in the final on September 29. The two teams last met in the Champions One-Day Cup Qualifier on Tuesday, where Saim Ayub’s outstanding all-round performance led the Panthers to victory. Ayub complemented his five-wicket haul with a quick innings, helping the Panthers chase down a modest target of 138 runs in just 23.4 overs.

Cricket Champions One-Day Cup Markhors Lions Faisalabad

