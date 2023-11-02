Man United booed off after Newcastle loss, West Ham knock out Arsenal

"We know it is not good enough," Ten Hag told Sky Sports. "We have to take responsibility for it, I have to take responsibility for it. We don't give the performance, I feel sorry for the fans." Newcastle took the lead when Almiron scored in the 28th minute after Tino Livramento won the ball and set up the Paraguayan to slot the ball past keeper Andre Onana.

"I think the spirit of the group just showed in the performance, the togetherness, the unity," Magpies manager Eddie Howe said. Manchester United have lost eight of their last 15 games in all competitions, and five of their first 10 at home for the first time since 1930-31. They have lost five of their first 10 Premier League games for the first time ever.

"I'm really disappointed and I am responsible for that," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports. "It wasn't good enough. We didn't compete good enough. Overall we were nowhere near the level we needed to show."Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez scored to give record nine-times winners Liverpool a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth. Nunez's goal was his third in his last three appearances for the Reds.

