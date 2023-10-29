Man fined, sentenced to four years in prison for blackmailing, harassing woman

A court in Islamabad sentenced a man, accused of blackmailing and harassing a woman, to four years in prison and fined him Rs400,000, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Sunday.The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Circle Rawalpindi registered a case against the accused in 2023.

After the completion of the trial, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Waris Javed convicted the accused identified as Nauman Ata.FIA Assistant Director (Law) Sikandar Zaman followed the case on behalf of the FIA.