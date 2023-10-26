Manhunt for Gunman Sparks Regional Security Alert

Northeastern states near Maine on high alert in ongoing gunman search.Residents urged to remain cautious in New Hampshire.The homeland security agency of New Hampshire has issued a statement, indicating that they are closely monitoring the situation and urging residents in the state to remain cautious.
The New Hampshire-Maine state border is approximately 50 miles (about 80.4 kilometers) away from the city of Lewiston. A statement also said the agency has contacted “our counterparts in Maine to offer and provide any medical and safety resources needed as they manage this horrific situation”.
Further afield, Colonel Stavros Mellekas, deputy commissioner of Connecticut's State Police, called the incident "deeply disturbing and heart-breaking". A statement said that, despite "no specific threats", the situation is being monitored, adding: "At this time, our focus will be on protecting communities within our state."
