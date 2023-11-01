Malayalam TV Actress Dr. Priya Dies of Cardiac Arrest at 35, 8 Months Pregnant

Fans and well-wishers took to the comment section on Kishor's post to offer their condolences and support to Dr. Priya's grieving family. It is indeed a heartbreaking incident, reminding us of the unpredictable nature of life's challenges.SRK’s iconic ‘Dunki’ teaser all set to release!

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

24NEWSHD: Yashma Gill's Halloween costume ignites contemptFamous Pakistani actress Yashma Gill has been severely bashed for flaunting a controversial Halloween costume.

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Hundreds mourn death of Pakistani-American doctor at her funeral in HoustonDr Talat Jahan was stabbed to death in her apartment in ‘hate crime’ incident

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: $340 billion needed over seven years to address environmental challenges: Finmin75% of revenue spent on loan servicing and interest payments: Dr Shamshad Akhtar

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Anushka Sharma new video sparks second pregnancy rumours againThere are reports that Indian actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are expecting their second child and fans have been excited about the news since it broke.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

24NEWSHD: Saboor Aly prefers peaceful 1990s to chaotic todayProminent Pakistani actress Saboor Aly took to her Instagram and shared some stories in which she recalled the nostalgic days of 1...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD | مزید پڑھ ⮕

24NEWSHD: Noor Hassan's presence makes Nawal’s big day more specialBeautiful Pakistani actress Nawal Saeed celebrated her 25th birthday with close friends. However, it seemed that her best friend,...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD | مزید پڑھ ⮕