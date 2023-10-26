Malaysia to warn TikTok, Meta over alleged blocking of pro-Palestinian content

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's communications regulator will issue a warning to social media firms TikTok and Meta (META.O) for allegedly blocking pro-Palestinian content on their platforms, its communications minister said on Thursday.

Meta has since said it was not deliberately suppressing voices on its Facebook platform after Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the social media platforms had been accused of restricting content supporting the Palestinians.

"If this issue is ignored, I will not hesitate to take a very firm approach and stance," Fahmi said in a posting on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Without elaborating, Fahmi said many parties had urged the government to take firm action against social media platforms for allegedly restricting pro-Palestinian content."Our policies are designed to keep people safe on our apps while giving everyone a voice," the spokesperson said in an email to Reuters on Thursday.Fahmi said Malaysians have a right to freedom of speech regarding the Palestinian cause, adding that right will not be taken away. headtopics.com

