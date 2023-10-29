Make country economic power under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership: Shehbaz Sharif

while relieving the people from inflation is the first priority.

On Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif met Party Leader Amir Muqam and Mudassar Qayyum Nahra. During the conversation, he said that, like always, PML-N will fulfill the hopes of the nation this time as well. The former Prime Minister said that he will contest the general elections with spirit and historic determination, like on October 21.

It should be remembered that on October 21, the Muslim League-N held a jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore, in which a large number of people participated.PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has finally arrived in Pakistan, following the landing... headtopics.com

Earlier, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has finally arrived in Pakistan, following the landing of his plane at the Islamabad Airport on Saturday.As per the party plan, Nawaz Sharif will stop in Islamabad for some time, and from there he will be leaving for the grand public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore.

In a significant legal development, efforts are underway to file petitions seeking the restoration of Nawaz Sharif’s appeals in both the Al-Azizia Reference and Avenfield Reference cases.

