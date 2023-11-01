Mainstreaming GB youth a government priority, says PM Kakar

He noted that Gilgit-Baltistan was rich in minerals and natural resources and offered huge potential to become a hub of economic growth and tourism. Kakar felicitated the people of GB, saying the day was significant in history when the brave people of Gilgit Baltistan under the leadership of Captain Mirza Hassan Khan and Subedar Major Babar had resisted the Dogra rule.

Kakar said Pakistan deeply valued the patriotism of the people of GB who had proved their unconditional and selfless love for Pakistan. Kakar said the people of GB were fortunate to be blessed with freedom, while the Muslims in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) still suffered the tyranny of Indian authorities.

