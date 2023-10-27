Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The weather will remain cold in the upper parts during the night and morning hours. However, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind-thunderstorm in Southwest Balochistan.During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts. The lowest minimum temperatures was recorded in Leh where mercury fell to -04°C.

Nawaz Sharif to start political activities from next weekHe will tour different parts of country to mobilise his supporters for upcoming elections مزید پڑھ ⮕

Car drivers torture NEW Zealand city with Celine Dion songsSiren battles have erupted in parts of the island nation for at least seven years مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israeli troops carry out an hourslong ground raid into Gaza before an expected wider incursionIsraeli troops carry out an hourslong ground raid into Gaza before an expected wider incursion مزید پڑھ ⮕

US economy grew at a staggering pace this summer as Americans spent on Taylor, Barbie, BeyoncéEconomists expected the nation's GDP to grow at a 4.7pc annual pace in the third quarter مزید پڑھ ⮕

Bilawal Bhutto gears up to speed up election campaign in KPPakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is expected to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to speed up the election campaign. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pakistan petrol prices expected to decrease in NovemberThe primary catalyst for this anticipated drop in fuel prices is the decreasing cost of crude oil in the global market. Recent reports suggest that tensions in the Middle East, which had been contributing to a surge in oil prices, have significantly subsided. مزید پڑھ ⮕