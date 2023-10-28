Maine community feels relief after man accused of killing 18 found dead

(Web Desk) - A sense of relief washed over a grieving Maine community that endured two days of fear after authorities announced the man accused of killing 18 people at a bowling alley and a restaurant earlier this week was found dead on Friday evening.

some 10 miles from the shattered community of Lewiston with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. Card’s body was found inside a box trailer sitting in an overflow parking lot of Maine Recycling Corporation in Lisbon, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said at a news conference Saturday morning.“Some of those trailers are locked. Some of those trailers aren’t,” Sauschuck said.Two firearms were found alongside Card’s body, Sauschuck said, and he was wearing the same sweatshirt seen in surveillance video of the Wednesday night shooting, suggesting he never changed his clothes.

The discovery ended a roughly two-day manhunt that left many residents in the serene, picturesque area living on edge and fearful to leave their homes. Maine Gov. Janet Mills said she, like others, was relieved that the manhunt and the fear that came attached to it was over. headtopics.com

“Like many people, I’m breathing a sigh of relief tonight knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone,” Mills said at a news conference Friday evening. “I know there are some people – many people – who share that sentiment, but I also know that his death might not bring solace to many.”Gaza under blackout as Israel moves to 'next stage' of war on HamasPitched battle between JI activists, police in IslamabadAt UNGA, Pakistan calls for an end to war, killings in Gaza

