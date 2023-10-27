Maine city deserted as residents hole up during hunt for killer

Lewiston (United States) (AFP) – When Kyle Green and his partner learned a gunman had just gone on a shooting spree near their home in Lewiston, Maine, they slowly lowered the blinds and told their children it was movie night.
With the suspect still on the run, Green, a 40-year-old software engineer who spoke to AFP in front of his house, said he and his partner "took turns" sleeping, in order to keep watch until the morning.
A high school parking lot was taken over by police officers in fatigues, armed to the teeth. Streets near the targeted establishments were cordoned off with crime scene tape. Debra Wright was just sitting down to eat Wednesday evening when she heard police and ambulance sirens wailing. Schemengees, the bar-restaurant targeted by the shooter, is just a three-minute drive from her home. headtopics.com
Since she will probably spend the night alone at home, Wright said she couldn't help but be worried, but was reassured by the thought that she had dead bolts installed on her doors. Plus, "I have my dogs in my house," she said.In this normally quiet city, the shootings came as a shock. "It's different when this type of tragedy happens in your hometown," Anthony Nadeau, a 45-year-old state employee who had just finished smoking a cigarette on his porch, told AFP.