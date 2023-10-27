Mahatir says India, Israel want to change demographic composition of Kashmir & Palestine

ISLAMABAD: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Muhammad on Friday, drawing parallels between Kashmir and Palestine issues, said India was resorting to the same tactics that had been employed by Israel to suppress the voice of people of occupied areas over the decades.
“India is attempting to change the demographic composition of the State of Jammu & Kashmir by settling non-Muslim outsiders in the Muslim majority areas in the same way the Israeli settlers have forcefully evicted Palestinians from their homes in the land grab activities sanctioned by the Tel Aviv regime,” Dr Mahatir, in his video message played at an event organized by the Pakistan High Commission in Malaysia to mark the Kashmir Black Day 2023.
He said, "We have also heard reports of how India is attempting to change the demographic composition of Jammu and Kashmir." "In fact, India is forcefully bullying any opposition to its occupation while at the same time tightening its grip on these territories."
“They label freedom fighters as terrorists, hiding the fact that their apartheid policies, genocide and ethnic cleansing activities for decades cannot, but spawn aggressive retaliation from those occupied.”
“It seems their hypocrisy and cruelties are bottomless as when we think we had witnessed the worst there is in mankind, they come up with atrocities we can never imagine before.”