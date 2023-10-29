Murderers of retired intelligence agency employee in Jhelum still at large

Police in Jhelum have so far failed to arrest the assailants who were involved in the murder of a retired employee of an intelligence agency on September 18, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Sunday.

Unknown gunmen had forced their entry into the home of Zafar, shot him dead and later fled from the spot.They have asserted that their father had enmity with none. The Force, on the other hand, has said it is investigating the matter on scientific lines and soon the culprits will be in its custody.Police in Jhelum have arrested four people, including two women, in connection with the murder of a couple inside Allah Town Mosque.

Police have said that the murderers have turned out to be the bride’s relatives, who even have confessed to their crime. Giving further details, they said that Rehman Rasool and Saadia Rani had married of their free will a few weeks ago. headtopics.com

The suspects called them to a mosque, saying now they had no ill-will towards them and they had forgiven them. But they murdered the couple instead, the Force elaborated.Zhalay Sarhadi questions casting process for Pak-Turk series Selahaddin EyyubiMan axes his wife to death in Obaro for ‘property’

