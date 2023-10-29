Murder of five people of a family: Police trace the killers

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The police have claimed to have traced the murderers of five people of a family in Chung area.The police traced the accused with the help of CCTV footage and IT-based technology.

The accused and the deceased are relatives and police have formed four teams and started raids to arrest the accused. Earlier, SSP Investigation visited the crime scene. SP Investigation Ahmed Zanir Cheema has been given the task of arresting the accused.

Hafiz Muhammad Murtaza, Ghulam Mustafa, Malik Shahzad, Malik Khadim Hussain and Fahad were killed in attack.