Municipal officers given three-day deadline to return state vehicles

The officers to not return the state vehicles have been warned to face legal action after the deadline.

The letter issued in this regards states that the municipal officers had not return the state vehicles despite repeated letters and phone calls. Adds that the state holds the right to take legal action against the officers, if the vehicles are not returned even after the deadline.

