Mpox vaccinations should be recommended for high-risk men, even after outbreak ends, advisers say

NEW YORK (AP) — Health advisers have recommended a vaccination for the men at high risk for mpox infection. The urged such men to get vaccinated for the virus even after the current outbreak ends, government health advisers said Wednesday.

. The number dropped dramatically this year, to about 800. But because the virus doesn’t naturally circulate in the U.S., any single case counts as an outbreak, according to the CDC. The virus was not known to spread easily among people, but cases exploded in Europe and the U.S. in the spring and summer of 2022, mostly among men who have sex with men. Deaths were rare, but many people suffered painful skin lesions for weeks.

About 500,000 people in the U.S. have gotten the recommended two doses of the vaccine, about a quarter of the 2 million who are eligible, CDC officials said. The daily average of new U.S. cases is one to four per day, though some people likely aren’t being diagnosed, CDC officials said. Two deaths were reported in September, bringing the total to 54 in the U.S. since mpox hit last year. headtopics.com

