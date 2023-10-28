Morgan raises concerns about humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calls out Israel's actions

So many of their homes are being destroyed. Does Israel have an answer? Does it care?" Morgan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) raising concerns about the humanitarian crisis faced by Palestinians in Gaza and calling out Israel's actions.
He questioned a post from the official IDF account on X stated as "an urgent message for the residents of Gaza" by saying: "How are they (Gazans) supposed to hear this msg if you’ve cut off their ability to communicate?"
Following the shutdown of phone and internet services, Gaza remains cut off from the outside world as media and humanitarian organisations caution that the communications blockade may serve as cover for crimes committed within the beleaguered territory.The overall figure is the highest number of war fatalities in Gaza since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the territory in 2005. headtopics.com
Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said Gazans were "not only dying from bombs and strikes, soon many more will die from the consequences of (the) siege".The UN says an average of 500 trucks entered Gaza every day before the conflict. So many of their homes are being destroyed.
