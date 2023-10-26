Month after mystery screams heard, man's body recovered from chimney

(Web Desk) – A month after police in Nebraska received a report of mysterious screams for help heard inside an apartment, authorities have found and identified the body of a 29-year-old man they say was discovered inside the building's chimney.
Norfolk police said the body of Zachariah Andrews was pulled from the chimney. Andrews was identified based off of scars, marks tattoos and an identification card found with him, officials said. "Norfolk Police have had regular contact with Zachariah’s family since the beginning of the investigation," police said in a statement.
"This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available." The discovery came weeks after authorities received a call from a resident of the building on Sept. 16, who reported that afternoon he heard a man yelling for help and thought the pleas were coming from the first floor. headtopics.com
Two officers were told by the caller the yelling continued until three or four minutes before they arrived, but that he no longer heard the screams. "The responding officers also had contact with three additional residents, including the apartment beneath the reporting party, and no other person heard the yelling," police said.Andrews was reported missing on Oct. 3, after he was last seen on Sept. 15 around 12 p.m. on West Norfolk Avenue, authorities said.