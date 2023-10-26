Month after mystery screams heard, man's body recovered from chimney

(Web Desk) – A month after police in Nebraska received a report of mysterious screams for help heard inside an apartment, authorities have found and identified the body of a 29-year-old man they say was discovered inside the building's chimney.

Norfolk police said the body of Zachariah Andrews was pulled from the chimney. Andrews was identified based off of scars, marks tattoos and an identification card found with him, officials said. "Norfolk Police have had regular contact with Zachariah’s family since the beginning of the investigation," police said in a statement.

"This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available." The discovery came weeks after authorities received a call from a resident of the building on Sept. 16, who reported that afternoon he heard a man yelling for help and thought the pleas were coming from the first floor. headtopics.com

Two officers were told by the caller the yelling continued until three or four minutes before they arrived, but that he no longer heard the screams. "The responding officers also had contact with three additional residents, including the apartment beneath the reporting party, and no other person heard the yelling," police said.Andrews was reported missing on Oct. 3, after he was last seen on Sept. 15 around 12 p.m. on West Norfolk Avenue, authorities said.

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Shahbaz Gill in sedition caseThe judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case مزید پڑھ ⮕

Anti-Drug Drive: Total Of 50923.93 Kg Recovered From Across PakistanThe Caretaker Government, Security Forces and Military Leadership decided to take strict measures for the integrity of the country and the safe future of the youth. On the orders of the Government, the operation against drug dealers and suppliers across the country has started from September. In October, 5. مزید پڑھ ⮕

TikTok, YouTube, Meta eye Indonesia e-commerce licensesIndonesia's trade ministry banned e-commerce transactions on social media a month ago مزید پڑھ ⮕

Police seek for man suspect to major mass shootings in Lewiston, MainePolice seek for man suspect to major mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine.I Initial reports suggested a death toll ranging from 16 to 22. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Public Criticizes Danish Taimoor for Repetitive Angry RolesMillions of hearts are ruled by Danish Taimoor. It has benefited him to project an image of the irascible, conceited leading man مزید پڑھ ⮕

Spider-Man 2 fastest-selling game made by PlayStationSpider-Man 2 sold more than 2.5 million physical and digital copies in its first 24 hours مزید پڑھ ⮕