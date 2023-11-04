Mohammad Hafeez responds to Michael Vaughan's tweet

However, Mohammad Hafeez, known for his strong presence both on and off the field, wasted no time in formulating a response to Vaughan's tweet. Hafeez took a screenshot of the news covering the story of the English cricket team, which was dealing with its own issues, and he used it to construct a pointed response to Vaughan's provocative tweet. In his reply, Hafeez stated,"Better stop peeping into others' problems and sort out your disputes first.

We have sizeable insight into our issues and will surely resolve them." Better stop peeping into other’s problem and sort out ur disputes first. We have sizeable insight about our issues and will surely resolve them.The exchange of tweets quickly went viral, captivating cricket fans worldwide. It showcased the unyielding loyalty and pride that cricketers have for their national teams. While social media platforms often become a battleground for such exchanges, Hafeez's response was particularly significant due to its clarity and assertiveness

: