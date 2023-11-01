Mohammad Kaif questions Babar Azam’s striking ability under pressure

Given that Babar needed to make a big shot in order to chase the mark in 30 overs, Kaif stated he would not evaluate Babar based on his performance against Bangladesh. “I will not judge him based on this knock because he ran after the run rate. He had to finish the game early. So that big shot came. But overall his form is not good. He is scoring fifties and sixties but the hundred hasn’t come,” Kaif said.ability to quicken the pace of the innings and asserting that the Pakistani player lacks the same capacity to do so as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“The dismissal shows that when he changes gears, it is not his game. When he tries to hit balls out of the boundary, he gets caught on the line. It is not his strength, he is a touch player. If you ask him to score runs at a fast pace after 60 balls, he probably does not have the ability that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have,” added.

In the encounter with Bangladesh, Pakistan made the comeback as they won by 7 wickets. The left-arm batter Fakhar Zaman scored 81 from 74 and Abdullah scored 68 from 69 balls.Pakistan now has to win both of the remaining matches and rely on the other results to make it to the semifinals.

:

SAMAATV: Zaka Ashraf ‘allowed’ Babar Azam, team management to take decisions, avers HafeezFormer Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Interim Management Committee head, Zaka Ashraf had allowed captain Babar Azam to take decisions.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Babar Azam extols Fakhar Zaman for match-winning knock against BangladeshPakistan national cricket team skipper Babar Azam praised opener Fakhar Zaman for putting up a blistering performance against Bangladesh in the 31st match of the World Cup on Tuesday.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Pakistani news anchor admits mistake of making Babar Azam’s private chat publicIn an ongoing drama about the leakage of chats between Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and PCB COO Salman Naseer

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Michael Vaughan slams PCB for lack of respect shown to Babar AzamBabar Azam was treated with such disrespect that former England captain Michael Vaughan was not happy. It should be mentioned

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf In Action | Babar Azam And Inzamam-ul-Haq In TroubleLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Babar Azam Chat Leak Controversy | Fawad Mustafa Shocking Statement | BOL SportsLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕