Mickey Arthur shows belief in Pakistan's resilience ahead of Australia match

CHENNAI (Web Desk) – Pakistan cricket team director Mickey Arthur is hopeful that Pakistan will roar back into the competition when they play South Africa in their sixth match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday.

He said resilience and ability to turn the most adverse situations in their favour were the traits that define this Pakistan side, adding that the Babar Azam-led squad will take another such turn. “We said in the change room the other night that we have got six matches to win the World Cup,” Arthur told PCB Digital.

“We have to get on a streak and win six in a row. We know that as a unit, we know that as a team, we have to make sure we get our strategy 100%. We have to make sure that we get our execution 100% and if we do that, there is no reason why we cannot .” headtopics.com

Pakistan faced a shock defeat to Afghanistan on Monday at MA Chidambaram Stadium. This loss followed defeats to India and Australia in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, respectively. “I don't think our skills have been where they've needed to be in those last three games, but these players have got the skills. It is up to us as coaches to make sure that we get them firing come Friday by giving them the confidence and the belief that they can turn this around,” Arthur said.

“We have not put a game together yet. We have not played the complete game. It is up to us to delve, to dig, to give advice, to give information and to give the belief that we can put that perfect game together because we know our perfect game is good enough. Our perfect game is good enough to beat anybody,” he said. headtopics.com

“We have to find it because there is a massive ambition within the playing group. The boys are trying out hard in the practice and I cannot fault their effort. I cannot fault attitude. What I can fault is the execution of skills under pressure, and that's something that we continually work on at practice.”

پاکستان عنوانات

